King's Lynn Town Football Club remain confident that their home league game tomorrow can beat the adverse weather.

The United Kingdom is set to be hit by another storm this weekend, raising concerns that Lynn's National League North game could be affected.

General Linnets manager Mark Hearle said: "We are aware of the adverse weather conditions forecast for tonight, and there will be a decision made early in the morning if a pitch inspection is required.

The Walks - home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (29225304)

"At the moment the pitch is fine and perfectly playable. If anything changes, we will update early tomorrow morning through our various social media outlets."

Storm Ciara led to the Linnets' away trip to Gloucester City to be postponed on Monday night due to a waterlogged pitch

Now, Storm Dennis is on the way.

The Linnets are due to return to home action for the first time in a fortnight when they entertain Bradford PA at The Walks.

The fixture takes place tomorrow afternoon (3pm kick-off) as Lynn, who are one point ahead of York City in the standings, look to consolidate top spot in the table.