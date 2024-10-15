Ambitious council plans to build a new 3G football pitch in Lynn have been withdrawn once again.

Nearly a year on from a similar scheme being shelved, proposals to construct a new artificial playing field at Lynnsport have stalled.

West Norfolk Council says this decision follows a consultation process which saw nearby residents voice concerns about a loss of open space and the impact on surrounding roads.

The decision will be a frustrating one for the authority, which has received funding from the Football Foundation and the Norfolk Football Association to construct the pitch.

Last November, when a similar plan was also withdrawn due to residents’ concerns, a full council meeting heard that West Norfolk is short of “at least two-and-a-half” 3G pitches.

Now, Cllr Alistair Beales, the borough council leader, has said: “After careful consideration, we’ve withdrawn our planning application for an additional 3G football pitch at Lynnsport, having listened to objections received from residents during the consultation process about loss of open space and highways impacts, plus objections from Norfolk County Council and Sport England as statutory consultees.

“Nevertheless, we remain fully committed to addressing the significant shortage and demand for 3G pitches in King’s Lynn, with continuing support from the Football Foundation and Norfolk FA, to help boost local sport, health and wellbeing opportunities for our communities.

“As our next step, we will be undertaking an independent feasibility study to identify and assess all potential locations in King’s Lynn and other parts of the borough where we have unmet demand.

“We know from the consultation responses that this will not be the news that everyone had hoped for, but please rest assured that delivering further 3G provision in King’s Lynn firmly remains our ambition and we ask for your continued patience during this work, so we can choose the best location for this key investment.”

The plans have received positive feedback, with many citing increased facilities for children and the importance of all-weather pitches when backing it.

However, campaigners opposed to them have voiced their delight at the application being withdrawn.

Cllr David Sayers, who has been strongly opposed to the application from the start, said: “I have been against this application from day one, and I’m pleased to see that the concerns of the community have been heard.

“I called in this decision early on and have been actively meeting with and communicating with residents to ensure their voices were represented. This outcome shows the power of standing together to protect the interests of our community and our environment.

“We can now turn our focus to finding better solutions that benefit everyone without causing harm.”