A National League North club is working closely with the relevant authorities as they bid to help identify the perpetrators of crowd disorder at a football match.

Boston United are working closely with both Lincolnshire Police and King's Lynn Town Football Club in an effort to try to track down the offenders behind the trouble.

A number of arrests have already been made and three men are due to appear in court following clashes between rival supporters at the King's Lynn Town and Boston United on New Year's Day.

Lynn players celebrate taking the lead against Boston United at The Walks, where the match was stopped for a few minutes in the second half due to crowd disorder. Picture: Tim Smith. (61622062)

The trouble erupted during the second half of King's Lynn Town's home clash against the Pilgrims at The Walks in front of a crowd of more than 2,000.

Boston United have released a statement saying: "We can confirm that we are working with Lincolnshire Police in connection with the crowd disorder that took place at the New Year’s Day fixture at King’s Lynn Town.

"The vast majority of our 412 travelling supporters behaved impeccably, but a very small minority unfortunately did not.

"There is absolutely no place at all for violence at football matches, and the club takes a zero tolerance approach in such cases.

"The club will take appropriate action against the perpetrators having consulted with the Police and King’s Lynn Town.

"We will support the investigation into the incident in any way that we can."