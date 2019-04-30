Both Southern League Central play-off semi-finals have been postponed as an FA enquiry continues

King’s Lynn Town were set to host Stratford Town on Wednesday night, but the visitors are now being investigated over allegedly fielding an ineligible player during the season.

And now the other last-four tie between Stourbridge, who the Linnets beat to finish on Saturday to finish second, and Alvechurch has also been postponed in the interests of 'fairness'

Lynn's home semi-final against Stratford Town was postponed last night.

The Walks stadium, home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (6663780)

The Linnets released a tweet late on Tuesday night confirming the postponement and Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve has threatened to take legal action over the matter.

He wrote on Twitter: “As a club if the outcome is not fair to our club I will not hesitate to take legal action and protect all the hard work that everyone has put in this season.

“This process has already started. The whole affair stinks of incompetence – enough is enough.

“The situation with our play-off games is farcical – the lads deserve to be treated fairly and be given the same rest periods as the other semi-finalists – anything else favours the other finalists and gives them an advantage.

“Not blaming Stratford but this situation arose in February. Why is it only being dealt with at the 11th hour? The other semi-final must be played on the same day as ours and of course the NPL winners get stress-free extra-time to prepare for super final.”

The Linnets released a statement this morning, saying: "Late yesterday evening, King’s Lynn Town Football Club were informed by the Southern League that our scheduled play-off semi-final match against Stratford Town, due to be played on Wednesday evening, has been postponed due to an investigation by the FA into Stratford Town allegedly fielding an ineligible player.

"At the moment we have no further information as to how this matter is to be dealt with and resolved by the FA.

"Further discussions between the involved parties will continue later. When we have further news on the situation we will release the information via our usual media partners.

"As soon as we receive clear information as to the outcome we will make an announcement in regards to people who have already purchased online tickets for this fixture.

"The scheduled opening of the club’s box office this evening has now been cancelled until further notice.

"This will be the only comment from the club for the time being."