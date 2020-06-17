King's Lynn Town promoted after being crowned champions of the National League North
Published: 19:09, 17 June 2020
| Updated: 19:10, 17 June 2020
King's Lynn Town have finally been crowned champions of the National League North.
The news the fans have been waiting on for weeks was delivered this afternoon after member clubs in the National League voted on how best to end the 2019/20 campaign.
Ian Culverhouse's men have been promoted after it was decided an unweighted points-per-game system would be used to decide the final standings.
