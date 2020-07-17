King's Lynn Town striker Adam Marriott to spearhead club's attack in the National League after agreeing terms
Published: 16:48, 17 July 2020
| Updated: 16:56, 17 July 2020
King's Lynn Town striker Adam Marriott will spearhead the club's attack in the National League next season.
The prolific frontman has agreed a return to The Walks despite harbouring ambitions to return to the full-time game.
Linnets director of football Rob Back said: "I speak on behalf of everyone at the football club when I say we are truly delighted that Maz has agreed to stay with us for next season.
