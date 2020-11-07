FA Cup first round

Port Vale 0 King's Lynn Town 1

Substitute Sonny Carey was the late hero as King's Lynn Town stunned League Two highflyers Port Vale in the First Round Proper of the FA Cup.

Carey was the matchwinner eight minutes from time to leave Ian Culverhouse's side in dreamland at Vale Park.

The youngster smashed home from a few yards out after an excellent run into the box from fellow substitute Adam Marriott for the only goal of the tie.

Matchwinner Sonny Carey after his winning goal against Port Vale. Picture: Tim Smith. (43028483)

Winners Lynn, who kept their first clean sheet of the season in the process, pick up £16,972 for their troubles and delighted manager Culverhose said: "We were magnificent. To a man, the players were superb and I can't speak highly enough of them.

"You don't get too carried away with the highs and you don't get too carried away with the lows, but they deserve all the plaudits they get today, everyone one of them.

"We've taken a couple of knocks in the league, but this will do them the world of good.

"Maz (Adam Marriott) has made a great run into the box and Sonny couldn't have cracked it any better. You couldn't have asked for a better strike."

Marriott and Cameron King were named among the Lynn substitutes and Jamar Lozar and Simon Power were both handed starts as Lynn appeared at this stage of the competition for the first time in 14 years.

An early chance saw Power unleash a shot from distance, although it rarely looked like troubling home goalkeeper Scotty Brown.

Vale's Scott Burgess shot from the edge of the area hit his own player, while home skipper Leon Legge headed wide, but Lynn got through the first 15 minutes unscathed.

Match action from Vale Park. Picture: Tim Smith. (43028485)

Midway through the half, the ball found its way to Alex Brown following a great challenge by visiting defender Rory McAuley but the defender's excellent cross was a yard too far for Southwell.

Lynn's best opportunity of the first half came after 25 minutes in after some neat play from Jamar Loza sent Power free down the left channel but the youngster could only find the side netting.

The home side, who are currently seventh in League Two, began to step it up a gear and Tom Pope held the ball up superbly before playing a smart through ball to Conlon, whose effort at the near post was saved well by Mair.

Three minutes later the Linnets received a huge let off as Conlon floated a ball into the area to find an unmarked Amoo but his header went straight into the hands of Mair.

Eight minutes before the break there was another chance for the Valiants as Amoo burst into the box and hit a shot at the near post, only to be denied by Mair again.

The same player had a further opportunity moments later but his bicycle kick was high and wide of the target.

As the clocked ticked down in the first half, Dave Worrall cut in from his right and his bending effort looked destined to go into the top right corner until Mair somehow got across to keep the ball out.

Defender Ross celebrates Lynn's famous FA Cup win over Port Vale at Vale Park. Picture: Tim Smith. (43028487)

Ten minutes after the restart Mair came to Lynn's rescue again as he blocked Mitchell Clark's effort with his body.

Midway through the second period Worrall had the ball in the Lynn net after Conlon's shot could only be parried by Mair but it was deemed offside.

A double change by Lynn saw Sonny Carey and Marriott replace Loza and Power respectively as Lynn introduced some fresh legs.

Clark's fine run and cross was poked behind for a corner and Burgess fired over the woodwork, but Lynn's defence remained composed during the home onslaught.

The defining moment of the tie arrived in the 82nd minute as Marriott displayed the most incredible footwork in the box before the ball eventually fell to Carey who smashed the ball into the empty net from close range.

There was still time for McKirdy to fire in the side netting for the hosts but Lynn held on to book their place in the second round.

Goalkeeper Archie Mair makes a fantastic save at Vale Park. Picture: Tim Smith. (43028489)

Port Vale: Brown, Crookes, Joyce, Legge, Smith, Worrall (Robinson 84), Pope, Conlon (McKirdy 75), Clark, Amoo, Burgess. Subs: Oyeleke, Cullen, Mills, Brisley, Visser.

King's Lynn Town: Mair, Barrows, Lupano, McAuley, Brown, Richards, Jarvis, Clunan, Power (Marriott 69), Loza (Carey 69), Southwell (Smith 88). Subs: Fleming, King, Kelly.