Two members of a West Norfolk golf club have tested positive for coronavirus.

King's Lynn Golf Club confirmed today that they have temporarily shut its clubhouse doors for 72 hours following the positive test results.

Richard Jessop general manager at King’s Lynn Golf Club, said: "In view of two members testing positive and following government guidelines we have closed down the clubhouse and patio area for 72 hours."

The clubhouse at King's Lynn Golf Club. (42425952)

A tip-off to the Lynn News alleged two members from the Castle Rising-based club had tested positive for coronavirus in the past two days.

The clubhouse is expected to reopen its doors early next week and it is believed Public Health England have been kept informed of the developments.