A West Norfolk cricket club has outlined plans to improve its facilities with a modern new pavilion and a clubhouse.

If approved, Sandringham Cricket Club says the project is likely to cost around £300,000.

The club, which runs two Saturday teams, midweek and Sunday sides plus youth squads and softball training, has played at its current home on the royal estate for more than 150 years.

Sandringham cricket club (50094321)

And the club, which has Park House as its backdrop, believes the project is vital to help secure its long-term future.

A statement this afternoon said: "The Cricket Club has established itself as a family-orientated club that players, supporters, the local community and the Estate can be proud of.

Park House makes a lovely back drop for Sandringham Cricket Club's match against Long Sutton.. (50094327)

"The Club aims to be a vibrant, diverse and financially-sound club that can inspire people from all backgrounds and of all ages to participate in cricket, and will remain for many generations to come.

"To deliver this vision, satisfy current demand, and continue expanding the club’s offering for the benefit of the local community, the cricket club needs to improve its facilities to include a pavilion and clubhouse building that meets modern day requirements, provides accessibility to all and has a social space that can be used by other community groups and clubs.

The picturesque surroundings at Sandringham Cricket Club. (50094324)

"It is also important to SCC that this improved facility reflects and retains the history and heritage of cricket at Sandringham, and is in keeping with the rest of the Sandringham Estate."

The club says the planned design of the new facility, for which a formal planning application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council, has already secured the support of both the estate and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Junior coaching session at Sandringham Cricket Club.. (50094339)

It plans to submit funding applications once the planning process is completed.

The statement added: "The Cricket Club is looking forward to embarking on this next chapter for the club and hopes a new pavilion will ensure the club remains a vibrant community asset for many years to come."