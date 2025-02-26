A cricket club hopes two West Norfolk charities will be bowled over with support - after setting up an initiative on its shirts for next season.

Downham Stow Cricket Club, which plays in the East Anglian Premier League, wanted to give something back to the community and raise awareness of both organisations after failing to secure a main shirt sponsor for 2025.

The newly promoted side will promote West Norfolk mental health charity the 8:56 Foundation on its first-team shirts and training tops for the next two seasons while the club's junior shirts will support and display the logo of Downham-based charity The Swan Youth Project.

Downham Stow Cricket Club's senior men's shirt for the new season will be sponsored by the 8:56 foundation & the junior team sponsored by the Swan Youth Project.

Club chairman Ashleigh Corbett said: "We are incredibly proud to support The 8:56 Foundation by featuring their logo on our playing and training shirts for the next two cricket seasons – and hopefully beyond.

"This charity plays a vital role in men's mental health, and the reason behind its creation is particularly meaningful to a number of our current and former players, making this partnership even more special.

Swan Youth Project CEO Anna Foster and trustee Colin Edwards.

"Having had the privilege of playing cricket for The 8:56 Foundation, I’ve seen first-hand how our sport brings people together, creating a supportive space where men can talk, share, and lift each other.

With the new Downham Stow Cricket Club shirts are Swan Youth Project CEO Anna Foster, chairperson Ash Corbett and 8:56 Foundation volunteer Richard Watson.

"As a club, we are committed to spreading awareness across the cricketing community in Norfolk and East Anglia, ensuring that more people hear about the incredible work this charity does.

Downham Stow Cricket Club chairperson Ash Corbett with Swan Youth Project chief executive Anna Foster, 8:56 Foundation volunteer Richard Watson and club captain Pat Yates.

Richard Watson, a trustee at King’s Lynn-based The 8:56 Foundation, added: "Cricket is a big part of the Foundation in not only raising awareness but also providing support around sport across Norfolk.

"Downham Stow CC has been a fantastic supporter of the Foundation, raising funds and hosting our first home match last season.

"It's a real honour that the club has chosen to display the 8:56 on the team kit this season, especially in what is their first season in the EAPL which will also provide a great reach for the Foundation right across the region."

The Swan Youth Project is a registered charity in Downham, dedicated to supporting young people and their families.

The project offers a welcoming space where individuals can be themselves, regardless of their circumstances and their mission is to empower, enrich, and enable local youth and families to realise their full potential.

On the link-up with the charity, Mr Corbett added: "The Swan Youth Project is massively important for the kids and parents of Downham, and we, Downham Stow are so happy we can do our bit to support them and spread awareness.

"The work they do is incredibly important for the community and knowing that some of our younger members also use the centre it was a no-brainer to choose them as our youth shirt charity."

James Bagge, head trustee at the Swan Youth Project, added: “We are very excited that the DSCC is to wear our logo on their team shirts.

This is true recognition of the importance of the Swan Youth Project which together with other youth organisations such as DSCC represents critical elements of the much-needed support by the community for young people generally in Downham and its environs.

"With our logo on the shirt, it will help spread the information about our project so as many young people in the area know of our services and can access us.”

Downham Stow Cricket Club begins its first-ever East Anglian Premier League campaign away to Witchingham on April 19.

Part of The 8.56 Foundation’s support is through sport as a way of getting men to talk to help break down the stigma associated with mental health.

The Foundation, recently awarded charity status, was set up in memory of Lynn businessman Lee Calton, 37, who took his own life in 2021, and is named after the time of the train his group of friends would take.

Lee was a massive football fan who supported Arsenal and The Linnets. You can find out more about the Foundation at: https://856foundation.org.uk

l If you need help or know someone who does ‘Shout’ is a free, confidential, 24/7 text support service for anyone in the UK who is struggling to cope.

To start a conversation, text the word ‘SHOUT’ to 85258. Trained volunteers are here to listen at any time of day or night, and messages won’t appear on your phone bill. If your life is at imminent risk, call the emergency services on 999.

You can also call Samaritans, 24-hours, on 116 123 for free.