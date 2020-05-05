Coronavirus: West Norfolk cricket clubs support NHS during pandemic
Published: 15:35, 05 May 2020
| Updated: 15:36, 05 May 2020
Cricket clubs across West Norfolk have come together to support the National Health Service – despite the delay to the 2020 season leaving them without much-needed income.
Recreational cricket has been suspended until further across the UK while the professional game will not start until July at the very earliest.
But despite the cash crisis, hard up clubs have joined forces to help the NHS by donating money given to them by Norfolk Cricket Alliance.
