Home   Sport   Article

Subscribe Now

Trouble at King's Lynn FA Cup tie against Walsall

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 19:33, 07 November 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

King's Lynn Town Football Club say they are working hard with the police to identify the culprits involved in yesterday's crowd disorder at The Walks.

A handful of home supporters were ejected from the ground during the FA Cup clash against Walsall which attracted a crowd of just under 2,000.

It is alleged that a female steward was assaulted during the cup tie while rival supporters were involved in a number of coin-throwing incidents.

The King's Lynn Town players during a one-minute silence. Picture: Tim Smith. (52898566)
The King's Lynn Town players during a one-minute silence. Picture: Tim Smith. (52898566)

The Linnets lost the game, which was featured on BBC One's Football Focus, 1-0 to their League Two visitors with Brendan Kiernan netting the winning goal after 15 minutes.

Football Kings Lynn Greg Plummer
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE