King's Lynn Town Football Club say they are working hard with the police to identify the culprits involved in yesterday's crowd disorder at The Walks.

A handful of home supporters were ejected from the ground during the FA Cup clash against Walsall which attracted a crowd of just under 2,000.

It is alleged that a female steward was assaulted during the cup tie while rival supporters were involved in a number of coin-throwing incidents.

The King's Lynn Town players during a one-minute silence. Picture: Tim Smith. (52898566)

The Linnets lost the game, which was featured on BBC One's Football Focus, 1-0 to their League Two visitors with Brendan Kiernan netting the winning goal after 15 minutes.