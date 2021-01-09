Linnets manager Ian Culverhouse has signed a new deal that will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Linnets confirmed the news before this afternoon's National League clash against FC Halifax Town.

The former Norwich City defender has led Lynn to back-to-back promotions, which has seen the club involved in their first-ever season in the top flight of the National League.

Linnets' boss Ian Culverhouse looks on (43540302)

In 2017, he took charge of the club in the Southern League Premier Division and led them to a second-place finish, after which they lost to Slough Town in the play-off final.

He subsequently left The Walks, and was named manager of Grantham Town at the end of May 2018.

However, after resigning as Grantham boss in October 2018, he returned to the dugout at Lynn a month later.

Despite Lynn being in the bottom half of the Southern League Central Premier table when Culverhouse rejoined the club, form improved and the team climbed the table strongly in the second half of the season. They clinched the runners-up spot on the final day of the season before winning the play-offs and a Super play-off at Warrington Town to earn themselves a place in the National League North in 2019/20.

After suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guiseley on the opening day of the National League North season, Culverhouse and his team defied the odds and found themselves embroiled in a promotion battle with York City.

When the season was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Linnets were second in the table, two points behind York City, but crucially had two games in hand.

Following much deliberation by the National League and Football Association, the League was finally settled on a points-per-game calculation, crowning Lynn as champions.

Lynn are currently 20th in the National League table going into the game against The Shaymen.

Full reaction to the news will appear later.