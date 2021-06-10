National League King's Lynn Town have parted company with defender Chris Smith.

The former Ipswich Town centre half has had his contract with the Linnets cancelled by mutual consent.

Smith becomes the fifth player to leave The Walks since the end of last season, following Ryan Jarvis, Michael Gash, Alex Kiwomya and Sam Kelly out of the exit door.

Chris Smith. Picture: Tim Smith. (14895253)

The 23-year-old made 47 starts for the Linnets over two seasons at The Walks with his last appearance coming in the 3-0 National League defeat at Altrincham towards the end of March.

Smith joined Ipswich Town at the age of eight and captained the Under-23s.

He spent three years on a professional contract and Portman Road but was released in the summer of 2019 after making just one brief senior appearance for his boyhood club.

Extra defensive cover looks a priority for manager Ian Culverhouse over the summer.

Full-back Aaron Jones is still recovering from rupturing his Achilles' tendon while Rory McAuley, who is awaiting a crown court hearing for conspiring to supply a class A drug, remains suspended.

So far, the Linnets have brought in goalkeeper Paul Jones and midfielders Munashe Sundire and Ethan Coleman as Culverhouse continues a major rebuilding job at the club.

Yesterday, the club announced that it is removing all of its sides from the Thurlow Nunn League for next season as part of a playing restructure at The Walks.