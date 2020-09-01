King's Lynn Town could be without their dynamic front duo for the start of the new National League season in October.

Both Michael Gash and Adam Marriott were missing from the Lynn team that suffered a slender 1-0 defeat against a Norwich City Under-23 side at The Walks tonight, where Matt Dennis registered the only goal of the game 20 minutes from time.

Marriott is struggling with an ankle injury which he picked up in the Linnets' opening friendly at Stowmarket, while fellow frontman Gash is in hospital with a gall bladder infection.

Michael Gash and Adam Marriott. (39279058)

After tonight's game, manager Ian Culverhouse said: "Maz (Adam Marriott) did his ankle at Stowmarket and it's worse than we originally thought.

"He was lucky that there was no break in it, but he's going to be out for about a month.

"He's going to be touch-and-go for the start of the season which is a bad one while Gashy is in hospital with a gall bladder infection.

"Gashy's been in hospital for the last four days but hopefully he will recover very quickly.

"It took us by surprise. He didn't come training because he felt ill and with everything going on he went and saw a doctor quickly."

Goalscorer Adam Marriott gets a lift from Michael Gash. (25994403)

Marriott scored 28 goals in 31 league appearances last season as Lynn took the National League North by storm on their way to clinching back-to-back promotions.

Key to his Marriott's prolific form in front of goal since his arrival at The Walks is the stunning partnership forged with experienced striker Gash.

