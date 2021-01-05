King's Lynn Town and other elite football clubs have been given the green light to play on during the new national lockdown while horse racing at Fakenham can also continue behind closed doors.

The Linnets have not played since a 3-1 victory over Alfreton Town in the FA Trophy on December 22 due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club.

Ian Culverhouse's's side, who ruturned to training this morning, are back in action following their enforced absence at home to FC Halifax on Saturday.

Linnets' boss Ian Culverhouse looks on (43538177)

But non-elite sport, including golf, hockey, tennis and youth (under-18) football and rugby, which providers were able to operate under Tier 4 restrictions, is now forbidden with immediate effect.

Many youth leagues and clubs in the area had already taken the step of not continuing with their under-18 activities since the harsher restrictions were imposed on a bigger area of the south east on December 26.

On the government's website it says that an exemption is available for disabled sport under the new national lockdown though.

Professional horse racing is set to continue during the national lockdown behind closed doors, with Fakenham hosting their latest race meeting yesterday.

Meanwhile, under 'sports and physical activity' it states: "Indoor gyms and sports facilities will remain closed. Outdoor sports courts, outdoor gyms, golf courses, outdoor swimming pools, archery/driving/shooting ranges and riding arenas must also close.

"Organised outdoor sport for disabled people is allowed to continue."

Under November's national lockdown angling was the only sport allowed to continue but the situation this time around is not yet clear.

The Angling Trust, the governing body in the UK, has issued a short statement on its website saying: "We are currently studying the detail of the new Covid-19 national lockdown restrictions announced by the Prime Minister on Monday evening and will be analysing the regulations once they are published.

"We will then update our advice on this website as soon as possible."

Exercise can also be carried out with people from your household or members of a 'legally permitted' support bubble.