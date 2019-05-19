King's Lynn Town will face a number of new playing assignments next season after having their place in the National League North confirmed this morning.

The Football Association's league allocations see five new teams take their place in the northern section with Farsley Celtic, Kettering Town, Gloucester City and Oxford City joining the Linnets in the second tier of the non-league pyramid.

Both Gloucester City and Oxford City have been switched from the National League South for the 2019/20 campaign.

The Linnets will lock horns with the likes of Altrincham, Chester, Darlington, Spennymoor and York City for the first time.

Lynn have played against York City Reserves in their Midland League days whilst Oxford City have only been FA Cup and Trophy opponents in the past.

In terms of travelling, the Linnets face a total of 6006 miles on the road - a total of 2,100 miles more than last season.

The proposed composition of the Vanarama National League North is set to be (subject to any appeals): Altrincham, AFC Telford, Alfreton, Blyth Spartans, Boston United, Brackley Town, Bradford (Park Avenue), Chester, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, Farsley Celtic, Gloucester City, Guiseley, Hereford, Kettering Town, Kidderminster Harriers, King's Lynn Town, Leamington, Oxford City, Southport, Spennymoor Town, York City.

King's Lynn Town confirmed their admission prices for the new season yesterday.

Meanwhile, King's Lynn Town Reserves will face Framlingham Town, Yarmouth and Sheringham in Thurlow Nunn Division One North next season.

Both Framlingham Town and Yarmouth were relegated from the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division while Sheringham were promoted from the Anglian Combination Premier Division.

The proposed line-up for Thurlow Nunn Division One North is: AFC Sudbury Reserves, Cornard United, Debenham LC, Diss Town, Downham Town, Fakenham Town, Felixstowe & Walton Utd Reserves, Framlingham Town, Gt Yarmouth Town, Haverhill Borough, Ipswich Wanderers, King's Lynn Reserves, Lakenheath, Leiston Reserves, March Town United, Mulbarton Wanderers, Needham Market Reserves, Norwich CBS, Sheringham, Wisbech St Mary.

Harleston Town have been relegated having failed to meet ground grading requirements.