Arctic conditions foil Swaffham Town’s weekend fixtures

The arctic conditions put paid to the Pedlars’ fixtures this weekend, with Swaffham Town games at Rosemary Lane, Halstead, in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division and Shoemakers Lane for the Reserves in the Anglian Combination both falling foul to frozen pitches.

This week’s pride of place goes to the high-flying young Pedlars, not their most impressive performance but enough to bring the points home on a cold and windy evening. The Under 18’s were in action on Wednesday evening and maintaining their lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn Youth North Division with a 2-0 away win to third place Sheringham, Harvey Neale and Korben Willis in form for the Pedlars.

This week they conclude their year with a trip to Youngs Park to play Aylsham hoping to improve or at least maintain their 11-point lead of the Division.

The first team, in second spot, are at home next Saturday with their third meeting of the season against Debenham.

The visitors overcame Swaffham Town in cup action but the goal hungry Pedlars were convincing away in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division.

The Reserves travel to Hunstanton to meet Redgate Rangers, always a tough battle, and their rivalry goes back many seasons.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Fakenham Town crashed at Coggeshall Town 6-1.

Attendance: 108.