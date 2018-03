Have your say

Norfolk School Games – Girls’ football finals

Four Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 school teams represented West Norfolk creditably at the girls’ football finals held at Goals Centre in Norwich.

Terr

Following a series of round robin matches teams progressed in either the cup or plate competitions.

In the Year 3/4 competition Ashwicken finished fifth in the cup and Terrington St Clement sixth in the cup. In the Year 5/6 competition South Wootton finished eighth in the cup and Gayton seventh in the plate.

SWootton