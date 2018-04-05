Better weather gives King’s Lynn Town boss hope

Ian Culverhouse is hopeful King’s Lynn Town will finally play at Saturday with the weather, at the moment, positive for the clash against Merthyr Town.

The Linnets go into the game looking to record their seventh successive win in the Southern League Premier Division.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s encounter, Culverhouse said: “I have to admit I have been keeping an eye on the weather predictions for this week and Saturday and thankfully it’s looking a lot better than it has been of late.

“The players and myself were disappointed that Monday was off but I have seen pictures of the ground and there was no way we could have played on there.

“The rearranged date (April 12) is not great as it’s 48 hours ahead of the trip to Slough.

“The problem is that Kettering are behind with their fixtures and are still involved with their County Cup and it has left us few options when slotting the game in.”

The Linnets boss is expecting the Welsh outfit to provide his side with another stiff test.

“We are going to have to dig deep,” admitted Culverhouse.

“It wasn’t the best of games at theirs before Christmas but we got the result and I will be more than happy if it’s similar on Saturday.

“Performances are not the important thing right now.

“It’s a results business and about accumulating as many points as possible over the next three weeks.

“We played very well at Stratford last Saturday and the early goals settled us quickly, We’ll be looking to impose ourselves on Merthyr and manage the game.

“I know they will make things tough for us.

“We are in a decent position at present and that’s down to hard work and effort and that’s something we will continue for the remainder of the season.”