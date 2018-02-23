Boss Neary sets Downham Town players a top-ten target

Downham Town manager Paul Neary has his sights set on a Thurlow Nunn Division One top-ten finish.

The Memorial Field outfit are currently 11th in the standings and travel to ninth-placed Halstead Town tomorrow.

Neary wants his players to show just how far Town have come since he stepped into the Downham hot-seat.

Neary said: “Saturday’s a big game for us. We need to be beating sides in around us to give us a chance of finishing in the top ten.

“I want to finish in the top ten and it would show everyone how far Downham have come.

“We have got a great team here and everyone has worked really hard to turn things around – it has been a real team effort.

“We have shown throughout the season that we are good enough to finish in the top ten, at least, on our day we can compete with anyone in this division.

“It is going to be an exciting end to the season for us. There is lots to play for and I am really confident we will be in the top ten at the end of it.

“The lads have done really well and need to keep that up until the end of the season, then we can reflect on how well we have done.”

Downham’s Thurlow Nunn neighbours Swaffham Town welcome Cornard United to Shoemakers Lane tomorrow.

Swaffham chief Paul Hunt is looking for a return to winning ways for his side after suffering a 3-0 defeat to promotion rivals Framlingham Town on the road last Saturday.

Elsewhere tomorrow, Fakenham Town continue their bid to try and avoid relegation from the Thurlow Nunn League top-flight when they travel to Saffron Walden Town.

The Ghosts are currently third from bottom in the Premier Division standings, seven points behind fourth from bottom Hadleigh – who have played a game more than Fakenham.

Fakenham were due to play host to Yarmouth Town on Tuesday night, but the fixture fell foul to the wet weather and will now be played on Tuesday March 20.

Tonight, there is the small matter of a Thurlow Nunn Division One derby when King’s Lynn Reserves take on Wisbech St Mary at The Walks (7.45pm).

Lynn’s second string hope to have a full-strength squad at their disposal with defender Chris Ward back in the reckoning.

Coach Adam Seal said: “We were poor on Saturday.

“When you score two goals away from home, you expect to win the game but we were very poor defensively from back to front.

“I’m expecting Wisbech St Mary to come here with all guns blazing and to be right in our faces. We need to play our own way and stick to what we’re good at, but we will have to earn the right to win the game.”