Boxing Day bonanza for football fans

West Norfolk football fans have a Christmas treat in store with the opportunity to take in two derby matches on Boxing Day.

A mouth-watering clash between Downham Town and Swaffham Town at the Memorial Field (11am) kicks-off the festive action before King’s Lynn Town entertain St Ives Town at The Walks a few hours later (3pm).

Both the Linnets and the Pedlars will be looking to maintain top spots in their respective divisions with Lynn sitting pretty in the Southern League Premier Division while Swaffham sit on the summit of Thurlow Nunn Division One.

The clash between Downham and Swaffham will be the fourth meeting between the two sides this season.

The sides played out a 2-2 draw in the league back in August, before Downham knocked the Pedlars out of the Norfolk Senior Cup on penalties after a 4-4 draw at Memorial Field in October.

The third game saw Downham knock their arch rivals out of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup following a 2-0 success at Shoemakers Lane.

With his side yet to beat their local rivals his term, Hunt is out for revenge this time round.

Hunt said: “It has got that added edge of being a local derby and it is a game we are going to be really up for.

“We know our record against Downham hasn’t been great this season, but you always get a tough game against them and I am sure this will be no different.

“We know a lot about each other. They are having a really good season and have produced some great results so we know it will be tough.

“The important thing for us is to win the game and keep our good run going, Boxing Day games are always good.”

Paul Neary has set his side the task of taking seven points form the crucial Christmas period, which would strengthen their grip on a top-ten finish in the table.

Further up the non-league ladder, the Linnets must negotiate a tricky trip to Merthyr Town tomorrow ahead of their clash against the Saints on Tuesday.

The fan-owned Martyrs have hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent weeks as they look to settle an outstanding tax bill of £25,000.

The Welsh outfit lost 80 per cent of their playing squad in November because of the financial crisis and were subsequently beaten 13-1 at Chesham United where they had a 15-year-old in goal.

Although they haven’t won a game since the end of October, their form has improved dramatically since that drubbing with a number of new players arriving at Penydarren Park.

Tomorrow, both Swaffham and Downham are in Thurlow Nunn action on the road at Holland FC and Braintree Town Reserves respectively while King’s Lynn Town Reserves host Needham Market Reserves at The Walks.

In the Premier Division, Fakenham Town, who are at Thetford Town on Boxing Day, travel to Walsham le Willows.