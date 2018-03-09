Bragging rights on the line in West Norfolk football derby

Swaffham Town manager Paul Hunt can’t wait for tonight’s West Norfolk derby, which sees his side take on King’s Town Reserves at the Walks.

The Pedlars are looking to close the gap on the Thulrow Nunn Division One top three this evening but Hunt knows his side face a touch test against the Linnets’ second string.

“It’s going to be a tough game for us, but I can’t wait,” said Hunt.

“The Walks is a great place to go and play, especially under the lights, and we are all really up for it.

“You always want to do well in the derby games. Everyone wants to be involved local derbies and hopefully there will be a decent crowd and a great atmosphere on Friday.

“We go into the game in a good place, we are knocking on the door of the top three and we will do what we can to try and break into it before the end of the year.

“Any points you get from games against Lynn Reserves are hard earned and you have fight for, we will be ready to do that on Friday night.”

Lynn Reserves coach Adam Seal is looking for his players to put the wrongs of their derby defeat at the hands of Wisbech St Mary right.

Seal said: “We’ve got to stand up and be counted against a very good Swaffham side.

“We’ve got to make it as difficult as possible for them to play through us, while making sure we do the things we’re good at.

“Swaffham are a very strong side in this league and we will have to be at our best defensively.

“There’s no doubting that we will need to be at our best and one or two of the players owe the management team a performance or two.”

Elsewhere this weekend, Fakenham Town play host to Thurlow Nunn Premier Division leaders Felixstowe & Walton United with the Seasiders travelling to Norfolk 11 points clear at the top of standings.

The Ghosts go into the game third from bottom in the table, seven points adrift from safety but with a game in hand over fourth from bottom Hadleigh United.

Downham Town are without a game this weekend ahead of their Norfolk Senior Cup semi-final with Wymondham Town on Tuesday night, at Norfolk County FA’s Football Development Centre.

The winner of Tuesday night’s semi -final will face Bostik League Division One North outfit Norwich United in May’s final after the Planters thrashed Dereham Town 4-0 in the first semi -final.