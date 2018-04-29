Brant bags a hat-trick as Downham win seven-goal thriller

Mid Norfolk Youth League

Under 12

Hungate 3 Downham Town 4

Downham claimed a last-minute victory in this thrilling match, as Harrison Brant scored his second hat-trick in three games.

Sam Lloyd cancelled out a Hungate free-kick after converting following fine wing play by David MacQueen.

Brant’s trusty left foot scored either side of the interval before Sam Mcdonnell’s tenacity was rewarded when the ball broke to Brant on the edge of the box to complete his treble with his right peg.

This was a well-earned victory for Downham, particularly as they played more than half the game a player short, owing to injury and a lack of available substitutes.

Under 16

Litcham 0

Dersingham Rovers 6

In a typical end-of-season encounter, Rovers kept the ball well in the first half.

They held a 2-0 lead at half-time with goals coming from Scott Moore and Will Woodhouse.

Rovers passed the ball a lot better after the break which resulted in goals for Woodhouse (2), Moore, Jack Hazel, an own goal and a superb strike from Josh Seal.

Ultimate Wheelz man-of-the-match was shared between Noah Handley and Benji Richardson.

Dersingham Rovers 5

Litcham 2

Rovers returned to winning ways in this very competitive game against a Litcham side who never gave up.

The home side went in 3-0 up with goals from Will Woodhouse and Jack Hazel (2).

Litcham came out in the second half very determined.

Despite going another goal behind, they started to pass the ball around well and pulled the game back to 4-2 before being caught late on with a breakaway goal.

Ben Welch added a further goal for Rovers while Hazel went on to complete his treble.

Geoffrey Collings & Co MoM: Cameron Smeaton and Luke Bolderstone who were outstanding in defence.