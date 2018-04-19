Cameron claims crucial double as King’s Lynn Town share the spoils with Slough

Southern League

Premier Division

Slough Town 2

King’s Lynn Town 0

Injury-hit King’s Lynn Town moved a step closer to securing second spot and home advantage in the play-offs with an excellent point at Slough Town on Saturday.

The Linnets found themselves a goal down with less than a minute on the clock, but fought back to take a lead into the interval thanks to a brilliant brace from Cameron King.

Slough fought back to equalise, but Lynn, without the sidelined trio of Michael Clunan, Leon Mettam and Tom Siddons, would have taken a point before kick-off given their injury woes.

The Rebels made the ideal start when Perry Coles benefited from some slack defending to coolly chip the ball over the stranded Alex Street.

As in their game against Kettering less than 48 hours earlier, the goal sparked an instant Linnets revival.

Ian Culverhouse’s side equalised with their very first attack after Ryan Hawkins broke the Slough backline only to see his effort well-saved by home keeper Jake Turner.

Shortly after, some great hold-up play from and a pass from Michael Gash found King who applied a neat touch to turn the ball past Turner for the equaliser.

Lynn then lost defender Ryan Fryatt to injury after picking up a knock on his heel before Street tipped a dipping Scott Davies free-kick over his woodwork.

Slough shotstopper Turner made a good save with his legs to foil Toby Hilliard, but there was little he could do about Lynn’s second goal in first-half injury time.

Linnets midfielder King picked up the ball just inside his own half before advancing towards the home penalty area and unleashing a stunning 30-yard strike that flew past Turner and into the net.

Shortly after the restart, Rebels defender George Wells played in Chris Flood, but Street brilliantly blocked his shot and smothered the rebound.

Lynn should have put the game beyond Slough’s reach when Hilliard released Hawkins down the right.

Hilliard played the ball across the face of goal but Gash could only divert the ball past the post with the goal gaping.

Ten minutes from time, James Dobson’s corner was touched in by Nathan Smart, but the linesman spotted that the Slough defender had used his arm to turn the ball home.

Turner thwarted Hawkins at the other end before Slough levelled on 87 minutes.

Flood beat Blake-Tracy to a header and the ball dropped to the on-rushing Coles, who fired the ball past Street.

Slough Town: Turner, Smart, Wells, Day (Williams 77), Nisbet, Togwell, Lench, Davies (Gilkes 67), Coles, Flood, Harris (Dobson 61). Subs not used: Fraser, Hollis.

Booked: Davies, Wells, Day, Lench, Dobson.

Scorer: Coles 1, 87.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt (Hilliard 16), Ward, Frary, King (Parker 63), Jarvis, Gash, Hawkins, Lappin. Sub not used: McQuaid.

Booked: Gash.

Scorer: King 15, 45+2. Attendance: 822.