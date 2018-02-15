Chilvers book their place in Cherrington Cup final

Chilvers stormed into the final of the Cherrington Cup final at The Walks – home of King’s Lynn Town Football Club – after hammering CSKA Emneth 5-2.

CSKA Emneth had home advantage playing at the Thomas Clarkson Academy, but it wasn’t enough to stop a rampant Chilvers side from earning their chance to compete for the trophy in May’s final.

Chilvers took control early on and dominated for long periods of the game.

Goals from Kris Smith, Ben Oliver, Jamie Burgess, Joseph Jackson and James Tricks were enough to take the tie despite a CSKA response from Toby Allen and Jake Miller.

For the second successive week, Woodman’s Cottage travelled to Smeeth Lane to take on England’s Hope in the other Cherrington Cup semi-final.

England’s Hope, hot favourites to win the competition, took a deserved 2- 1 lead as goals from Cory Collins and Dylan Petite looked to have secured their place against Chilvers in the final.

Cottage bounced back in impressive fashion as goals from Kai Scott Henson, Dan Short and Ant Walbridge sparked a comeback to defeat the favourites 3-2 in a goal-filled semi-final clash.

Woodman’s Cottage will now face Chilvers in what will surely be a closely fought and highly entertaining cup final set to take place at The Walks on May 13.

Queen Elizabeth Cup

Penalties had to decide a Queen Elizabeth Cup quarter-final clash between CSKA Reserves and Gaywood Athletic after an end-to-end game of football produced a stalemate.

Curtis Morais netted early in the second half only for a Ryan Barnes strike to cancel out his effort.

The game was taken into extra-time and despite CSKA being reduced to 10 men, Gaywood were unable to take advantage and couldn’t find the winning goal.

Penalties were to follow and CSKA Reserves held their nerve in the shoot-out, defeating their opponents 3-2.

Southery ASA met West Lynn on Sunday in another cup quarter-final, with Southery picking up a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Tom Peel.

Clenchwarton Victory faced a Tydd St Mary side looking for their first win of the season.

Tydd’s goals came from James Buller and Ryan Whitby but Clenchwarton were too strong for their struggling opponents as Dan Chapman, Alex Thaxton, Connor Parnell, Josh Thurston and Paul Stone all scored in a 5-2 win.

With Gorefield in County Cup action, the Sutton St James v Gorefield quarter-final fixture was postponed.

Sutton St James moved within seven points of top side CSKA Reserves with three games in hand after a fine 6-1 win at Ingoldisthorpe took them up to second.

A hat-trick from Jake Lally and further goals from Joe Johnson, Dan Clitheroe and John Tweed secured the three points. Dan Cook scored for Ingoldisthorpe.

North West Norfolk League

Division One Cup

Snettisham 5 Thornham 2

Snettisham took their chances well on a wet and wintry day, going in at half-time as 4-1 leaders thanks to a hat-trick from Stuart Marsden.

After the interval, Todd Coughlan scored a fine goal, only for Marsden to add his fourth of the game in a man-of-the-match display.

Mark Lloyd also netted for Snettisham and Barry Chilvers scored Thornham’s other goal.