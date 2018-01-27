Chilvers to face reigning champions

Norfolk Sunday Senior

County Cup

Chilvers booked their place in the semi-finals of the Sunday Senior Cup against reigning champions Windmill after a great display in the last eight against Riverside Rangers at Kingsway.

Poor weather conditions were not going to stop a Chilvers team whose forward line soon warmed to the task with a fine display.

Goals from Joseph Jackson, Ashley Keegan, Andrew Wood and James Tricks overwhelmed Riverside, who scored one goal in reply for a 4-1 score at full-time.

On this form, Chilvers will be a tough nut to crack for the reigning county champions in what should be a thriller.

Lynn Sunday League

Division One

Only one game survived the freezing weather conditions after the matches between Southery ASA v Gaywood Athletic and Shouldham v Woodsman’s Cottage were postponed.

A rematch from last week, had two of the top three title contenders in action at the Thomas Clarkson Academy.

It was the home team CSKA Emneth who were put to the sword by a strong England’s Hope who secured their second win in a week with goals from Dylan Petit, Charlie Twyman, Michael Chow and Cory Collins.

Division Two

In Division Two, a derby found Clenchwarton Victory travelling down the road for a visit to their near-neighbours West Lynn Sunday.

In a hard-fought encounter, which saw both teams reduced to ten men, it was the visitors who scored the vital goal to take the three points through Connor Parnell.

West Lynn have lost further ground on their division 2 rivals CSKA Reserves and Sutton St James whose games were postponed.

