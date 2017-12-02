Clunan is spot-on for league leaders King’s Lynn Town

Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 3 Redditch United 1

It was a tale of two penalties as league leaders King’s Lynn Town came from behind to clinch the three points at The Walks.

Michael Clunan was on target with a brace of spot-kicks and defender Cameron Norman rounded off an excellent home victory after a stunning strike from Ashley Sammons had given Redditch a slender half-time advantage.

Ryan Fryatt saw a header cleared off the line and Simon Lappin had a curling effort strike the base of the of the post for the hosts, who were indebted to Alex Street for saving at the feet of Dior Angus shortly after.

Redditch took the lead against the run of play when Ashley Sammons’ snapshot flew past Street from 30 yards out.

Street was on hand to deny Angus for a second time early in the second half before the Linnets began to assume control.

Defender Sam Gaughran spooned an effort over the woodwork and substitute Ryan Hawkins fired high-and-wide with his first touch after finding himself one-one-one with visiting shotstopper Ethan Ross.

A foul on Fryatt saw Clunan level matters from the spot before the midfielder repeated the feat six minutes later after Norman was brought down inside the box.

Ryan Jarvis became the second home player to strike the post before Norman completed the scoring with a fine solo effort after the visitors had been reduced to ten men following the dismissal of Stuart Fleetwood.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Lappin, Gaughran (Hawkins 55), Ward, Fryatt, Clunan, Jarvis, Gash, Siddons (Mettam 55), Parker. Subs not used: McLeish, McQuaid, Rix.

Scorers: Clunan 64, 70 (pens), Norman 87.

Redditch: Ross, Wright, Fox, Mailanco, Simpson (Dunkley 77), Pendley, De Veiga Monterio, Apostolopoulos (Fleetwood 66), Angus, Thanjo, Sammons. Subs not used: Thomas, Hussain, Stares.

Booked: Sammons.

Sent-off: Feetwood.

Scorer: Sammons 37.