Cold snap set to hit West Norfolk’s Thurlow Nunn sides

The region’s Thurlow Nunn Football League outfits are facing an uncertain weekend after heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures left most fixtures hanging in the balance.

Swaffham, Downham and King’s Lynn Town Reserves all have games tomorrow.

But Ghosts’ groundsman Chris Cracknell is expecting this weekend’s action to fall foul to the beast from the east.

Cracknell said: “ I really can’t see any football this weekend and I think that’s a pattern likely to continue into the earlier part of next week.

“As nice as the snow looks, the problem is underneath and with temperatures likely to rise over the weekend and then thaw it out, we are going be left with waterlogged pitches across the county.

“The snow is set to return Friday and then there is more rain forecast next week.

“There is no let up for the grounds staff this time of year.

“I think the fixture list is going to be wiped out this weekend.”

Fakenham’s scheduled trip to Ipswich Wanderers, where they were hopingto put last Saturday’s 7-0 loss at Saffron Walden Town behind them, was postponed yesterday morning.

Elsewhere, Swaffham Town, who are currently fourth in the Dvision One standings, will be looking to revitalise their promotion push when they welcome second-placed Whitton United to Shoemakers Lane.

Fellow Division One outfit Downham Town are due to welcome AFC Sudbury Reserves to Memorial Field.

Downham chief Paul Neary admitted that it’s a difficult time of year to be a manager.

Neary said:“With so many matches already postponed and rearranged this weather makes everything more difficult.

“It’s not always easy finding a venue for training and you never know if the pitches will be playable or not. There’s nothing you can do about it, but I can’t wait for spring.”

King’s Lynn Town Reserves are due to travel to Framlingham.