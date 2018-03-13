Confident King’s Lynn Town face Slough home clash

The Linnets will hope to bring confidence gained from the weekend’s fantastic result into tonight’s home game with Slough.

King’s Lynn Town embarrassed runaway Evostik Southern League leaders Hereford on their own patch with a 2-0 win (see page 46) with goals by Ryan Fryatt and Toby Hilliard around the hour mark.

A delighted Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse said after that game: “I thought the boys were tremendous.

“Full credit to them, they came here and wanted to play and it’s a hard place to play at. They’ll go on and win the league no doubt.

“We’re just trying to finish as high as we can and see how far it takes us.

“Hereford have a game in hand over us. All today showed us that we can compete with the best side in the league and we’ve got nothing to fear. Wherever we end up, we end up.

“If Hereford finish top they win the league.”

The task is to fend off pretenders to second-spot Lynn’s play-off pole position throne, beginning with Slough, who have five games in hand on The Walks outfit but are 12 points behind them.