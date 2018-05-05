Cottage triumph under King’s Lynn Sunday League floodlights

Have your say

Lynn Sunday League

Sponsored by Double G Clothing

Chilvers hosted Woodman’s Cottage in a Friday night Division One game under the floodlights at Lynnsport, writes Rob Bunting.

It was the away side who walked away 5-1 victors.

Woodman’s scored through Kensey Carter (2), Ant Walbridge, Ben Pearce and Jordan Jolly, with Chilvers replying through Kris Smith.

Already-crowned champions, England’s Hope brought the curtain down on their league season in style with a 7-1 win over Woodman’s Cottage.

Ben Pearce got his second goal in as many games for Woodman’s but Hope ran away with it, thanks to Paul Richardson (4), Ricky Gunns, Michael Chow and Ant Melton.

Southery and CSKA shared eight goals and unfortunately for Southery, CSKA got five of them.

Southery notched through Matty Weeds (2) and Dom Howell with CSKA scoring through Dean Miller (2), Alex Vincent, Toby Allen and Curt Knight.

Chilvers went down 2-9 at home to Shouldham who won the game thanks to John Murphy (4), Dan Murphy, Henry Davidson (2) and Martyn Williams (2).

Joe Jackson replied twice for Chilvers.

In Division Two, Ingoldisthorpe travelled away to West Lynn on Thursday night and, thanks to goals from Ben English, Jack Walker and Ricky Ramshaw, came away 3-0 victors.

Sunday gave West Lynn a quick chance to exact revenge in the return fixture and duly did so with a 5-2 win at Ingoldisthorpe.

Ben English bagged both for ‘thorpe with West Lynn scoring through Matt Standen, Jack Brand, Adam Wickson, Travis Mortimer and Michael Rix.

CSKA Reserves defeated Gorefield 5-2 in a battle royale.

CSKA were never behind in the game and scored through Jake Ogden, Shaun Dickerson, Ryan Barnes, Lewis Thompson and an own goal.

Sunday sees the Double G Clothing League Cup final at Wisbech Town FC (10.30am).