CSKA Emneth triumph in cup classic

Only three Lynn Sunday League matches beat the ‘Beast from the East’, with one game in Division Two and two League Cup quarter-finals taking place.

The two games that did take place undoubtedly threw up some cracking ties, one ending in the closest of 1-0 wins with the other a nine-goal thriller needing extra time.

England’s Hope welcomed Shouldham out to Marshland Smeeth to sample their brand-new facilities that were recently completed.

Shouldham are really making moves in Division One since their “promotion” and made England’s Hope earn every pass, corner and shot.

But James Dougal proved to be the match winner for Hope with a starring role and the only goal of the game.

Hope defended well and Shouldham might well have equalised but Hope stayed strong to the end and will now await the semi-final draw.

Over at Thomas Clarkson on the 3G, CSKA FC welcomed their own reserve side for their last-eight tie.

This is a first in recent memory for the league with a first team and reserves facing off.

The reserves are having a fantastic season whilst the first team have been up and done with some good wins and interesting defeats.

In what turned out to be a classic, both sides showed fantastic willingness to win the game.

The Reserves deservedly led after 80 minutes thanks to a fantastic first half finish from Nathan Watson and Connor Young lobbing the goalkeeper from 20 yards out.

The first team then turned it on and dominated for the last ten minutes with Max Mattless scoring both goals.

The fitness and class of the first team showed in extra-time and they dominated a tired reserves outfit.

Joel Mattless, Alex Vincent, Scott Wylie, Jake Miller and a superb long-range effort from Toby Allen made the final result look more comfortable then it actually was.

In Division Two, West Lynn travelled out to Lincolnshire to play Sutton St James and ended up losing 5-1.

The result saw Sutton St James take advantage of the non-playing sides and jump up to second place in the standings.

Ed Pentney led the way with a well-taken treble, with further goals coming from Adam Groves and Ben Partridge.

West Lynn put up a good fight and got a consolation via Ash Smith.

Mid Norfolk Youth League

Under 12

Downham 3 Hungate 1

Downham were forced to come from behind to win this thrilling game of football.

In a tight first half, there were few chances at either end.

Downham’s best opportunity fell to Sam Lloyd, whose shot was brilliantly saved by the Hungate goalkeeper.

Hungate broke the deadlock early in the second half, hitting Downham on the break.

Downham pressed forward looking for the equaliser, and it came when Ben Terry was brought down in the box.

Terry converted the penalty himself, expertly finding the top corner.

Downham took the lead when Terry’s corner was headed home majestically at the far post by Harrison Brant.

Brant then sealed the points with almost a carbon copy of his first goal, rising to meet another far post cross from Terry.