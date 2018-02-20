Culverhouse backs his King’s Lynn Town players to go the distance

Ian Culverhouse believes King’s Lynn Town’s players will continue to embrace the challenge of trying to win promotion.

The Linnets were knocked off top spot by Hereford at the weekend after dropping two points at home to Banbury United (see page 47 for match report).

Striker Toby Hilliard salvaged a last-gasp point for Lynn, but Hereford’s 4-0 victory at Dunstable saw the Bulls leapfrog The Walks outfit at the summit.

But manager Culverhouse is backing his side to last the distance as they look to complete an excellent campaign on the pitch.

Culverhouse said: “We are batting well above our weight.

“We’ve had an outstanding season so far.

“If anyone would have said to me that we’d be in the top two or three all season then I’d have bitten your hand off.

“I just hope now we can see it through, get into the play-offs and challenge for promotion.

“I’m sure we will as the boys are fully clued into what to do at this football club.

“There’s good belief in the changing room, and we’ve got to keep putting it into practise out on the pitch.

“It is a credit to all of the players in my dressing room as they are working their socks off.

“We’ve got to keep finding a way of winning and we’ve been doing that lately.

“Today (Saturday) our quality wasn’t good enough in wide areas or from shooting distance, but that point could be crucial come the end of the season.”

Defender Ryan Fryatt was the latest Lynn player to be withdrawn early with an injury on Saturday.

“Ryan has rolled his ankle but luckily we’ve got another break between games,” said Culverhouse

“We will monitor the situation during the week but playing Saturday to Saturday will help him rest.”

In-form Banbury United manager Mike Ford heralded his side’s steely resilience after going home with a point – a week after defeating Slough Town on their travels.

Ford said: “We went away to Slough and won and we’ve come here and put on a good show and we are disappointed not to have won.

“You can’t come to King’s Lynn and go toe-to-toe with them, you have to do something a little bit different.

“They are a good side with a good manager, but we made it difficult for them.”

Southern League

Premier Division

Latest table

Hereford 31 23 5 3 74 Kings Lynn Tn 34 22 7 5 73 Weymouth 35 22 6 7 72 Kettering 32 20 7 5 67 Chesham 35 16 10 9 58 Slough 28 17 6 5 57 Royston 31 17 4 10 55 Banbury 35 15 9 11 54 Tiverton 32 17 2 13 53 Frome 32 15 5 12 50 St Neots 34 13 11 10 50 Hitchin 33 14 7 12 49 Stratford 33 12 9 12 45 Farnborough 35 13 5 17 44 Basingstoke 32 12 6 14 42 Redditch 33 11 9 13 42 Merthyr Tn 35 10 11 14 41 Bigglesde Tn 33 11 7 15 40

Dorchester 35 10 8 17 38 Bishop’s Std 33 9 7 17 34 Kings Langley 34 5 11 18 26 St Ives 32 6 6 20 24 Dunstable Tn 35 3 3 29 12 Gosport 32 2 3 27 9