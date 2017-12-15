Denver double, AFC Lynn march on in North West Norfolk League

North West Norfolk League Division One

Birchwood 1 Denver 3

Denver made it an impressive double over Birchwood this season with a hard fought away win on Saturday.

Denver started the game with the urgency they’ve been lacking in recent weeks, creating chances for fun.

The deadlock was broken when in-form winger Matthew Wolfe skipped past a couple of defenders and buried the ball in the top corner.

Denver were pegged back when slack defending saw a near post header flicked past Ben Young, but Young then kept the score at 1-1 with some good saves.

The away side then turned on the style when Dion Evans was played through one on one and slotted past the keeper.

Dion then scored his second of the game when more great work from the forwards saw the ball drop to Dion who slid and smashed home with his left foot.

Denver made tactical changes at half-time and upped their work rate once again to limit Birchwood to only a few chances, with one of those being cleared off line the line by Robbie Jackson, showing the importance of men on posts as that’s three in three weeks.

Denver then created several chances with Darren Thorpe and Rob Braint both seeing chances saved well in what was an impressive performance on a poor pitch from all 14 players.

PKS/ Morris Armitage MoM goes to the seriously impressive Dion Evans whose goals and work rate led Denver to this win.

l League leaders AFC Lynn netted a Division One dozen at Heacham Reserves, with Jamie Burgess, Ashley Fountain, Neil Goodbourn 5, Andrew Wood 2 and substitute Shane Horsnell 3 on target.

AFC made it nine wins out of nine in the 12-1 romp.

Stephen Hunt and Arron Raven netted for Thornham in their 3-2 loss at Ingoldisthorpe.

Division Three leaders Ingoldisthorpe Res triumphed 7-0 at Birchwood Res with goals from Shannon Herring-Blatch, Jack Kitchener, Thomas Maynard, James McGivern, Jack Walker and Ryan Younge 2.

Matthew Gray notched a brace and Ryan Cornforth was on target for second-place Reffley, all in the first half, in a 3-2 win at Hungate Rovers, who replied with Ivan Crisp and Stephen James.

Heacham Social Club enjoyed an 8-1 victory at The Woottons Reserves thanks to strikes by Gary Bowman 3, James Boyden 2, Jason Brown and Jamie White 2 to close within three points of their fifth-spot hosts.

Tony Clifford 2 and Les Barry were on target for West Winch in a 3-2 win over visitors Hunstanton Town, for whom Stuart Fleming and Kristian King netted.

NW Norfolk League fixtures tomorrow

Division 1: AFC Lynn v Snettisham, Bishops Lynn v Heacham Reserves, Denver v Ingoldisthorpe, Terrington v Thornham.

Division 2: Docking Rangers v AFC Lynn Res, Gayton U ‘A’ v AFC Walpole, Hunstanton v South Creake, Watlington S & S Club v Marshland Saints.

Division 3: Ingoldisthorpe Res v Hungate Rovers, Reffley v The Woottons Reserves.