Dersingham Rovers youngsters in seventh heaven

Mid Norfolk Youth League

Under 16 Cup

Dersingham Rovers 7 Hungate 0

Dersingham won this semi-final comfortably with a good all round team effort played in poor weather conditions.

The home side started very slowly partly due to playing a different formation.

But having taken the lead with a fine strike by Ben Welch soon settled down and sprayed the ball around well and went in at half-time at 2-0 following a well-taken goal by the in-form Jack Hazel.

Rovers looked a completely different side in the second half to score three quick goals, including a fine header from Will Woodhouse.

Again the home side made many changes to ensure the whole squad gained valuable match time.

Overall a very good team performance with goals from Welch (2), Jack Dida, Woodhouse and Hazel (3).

Ultimate Wheelz MoM: Ben Welch, who worked hard and scored a fine goal.

North West Norfolk League

Division One League Cup

Denver 0 Bishops Lynn 1

Denver will be kicking themselves not winning this game by a canter despite the final scoreline reflecting a close encounter.

Withe the wind behind them, Denver’s Dion Evans struck the bar with a fierce free-kick, Matthew Wolfe saw a good chance well saved and another hit the woodwork, while Marcus Cumberbatch also had an excellent header well saved.

At the other end the in-form Jamie Plummer saved an almost certain Bishops Lynn goal when he blocked the striker’s effort after rounding Ben Young.

In the second half, one moment of lost concentration at the back saw the Bishops Lynn winger capitalise to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

Denver, who face the same opponents this weekend, pushed for an equaliser, throwing on all subs, however were unable to find the goal they needed.

PKS/Morris Armitage MoM: Jamie Plummer for a competent display and some timely interceptions at the back.