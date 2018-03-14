Downham FC reach first Norfolk Senior Cup final in nearly 50 years

Have your say

A three-goal blast ensured Downham FC reached the Norfolk Senior Cup final for the first time in nearly 50 years last night (Tuesday).

Town knocked out Anglian Combination Division One leaders Wymondham in the semi-final at Norfolk County FA’s Football Development Centre in Bowthorpe.

The fixture had already been postponed due to the recent icy spell.

An early lead settled down Downham as Jonathon Skyes roses above the underdogs’ defence to head home from a Matty Bussens cross.

In the second half Paul Neary’s troops sealed the tie with goals from Ben Baxter-Hunt, with a superb curling effort from 20 yards out to make it 2-0, and Scott Pritchard.

The Memorial Field outfit last reached this showpiece county stage in 1969.

They will be playing the Planters of Norwich Utd in the Senior Cup Final on Monday, April 30 at Norwich City’s Carrow Road base.