Downham seek spot in Norfolk Senior Cup final

Downham Town manager Paul Neary has described tonight’s Norfolk Senior Cup semi-final as being “as big as any game I’ve been involved in”.

The Memorial Field outfit take on Anglian Combination Division One leaders Wymondham Town at Norfolk County FA’s Football Development Centre in Bowthorpe.

Victory for Neary’s side in their last-four clash will seal their place in the Norfolk Senior Cup final at Carrow Road in May. It would be Downham’s first appearance in the final of the oldest of the county’s cup competitions since 1969.

Wymondham upset Thurlow Nunn Premier Division outfit Thetford Town in the quarter-finals of the Senior Cup and Neary won’t be taking tonight’s opponents lightly.

The original fixture fell victim to the cold snap a fortnight ago and Neary told the Lynn News: “It is a huge game for the club, and as big as any game I’ve been involved in.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us, we have done really well to get this far and to be one game away from the final is brilliant.

“I have a lot of respect for Wymondham and what they have achieved. They have done so well to get this far and we won’t be underestimating them.

“We know we go into the game as favourites, but that won’t change our approach to the game or anything else.

“We will go there to win – just as we have done in every other game – but there won’t be any other thoughts in our heads and we won’t be changing anything because it is the cup. It is going to be a massive night; the pressure will be on but my players won’t buckle and they won’t wilt under that pressure.”

The winner of Tuesday night’s semi-final will face Bostik League Division One North outfit Norwich United in May’s Carrow Road final after the Planters thrashed Dereham Town 4-0 in the first semi. Twelfth-position Downham had no Thurlow Nunn League fixture in another weather-affected weekend, with five First Division clashes on Friday and Saturday surviving, including King’s Lynn Town Reserves’ stalemate with Swaffham.

