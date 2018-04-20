Downham Town after momentum ahead of Norfolk Senior Cup final

Downham Town manager Paul Neary is calling on his side to finish the season strongly to build momentum ahead of their Carrow Road appearance in the Norfolk Senior Cup next month.

The Memorial Field side welcome second-placed Whitton United tomorrow, who will be plying their trade in the Eastern Counties top flight next term after an excellent campaign so far.

Neary knows his side face a tough test against Whitton but insists his side can make life difficult when the sides meet tomorrow.

“They are second in the table for a reason, it’s going to be a really tough game for us but we will give it our all,” said Neary.

“It’s important we finish the season strongly, we want to try and break into the top ten but we all also want to make sure we go to Carrow Road on a high.

“Building some momentum in the Thurlow Nunn League will be really important ahead of the final.

“The spirit and togetherness that comes from winning games can be really important.

“Our fixture list isn’t too congested, unlike most sides, which is nice and we want to make the most of that.

“There is still a lot of football to play and plenty to play for. We have come a long way this year but we will reflect on that when the final whistle goes on the last day of the season.”

Elsewhere in the First Division tomorrow, Swaffham Town make the long trip to Holland FC.

The Pedlars thrashed Braintree Town Reserves 7-1 last weekend and will be looking to build on that emphatic victory in Essex tomorrow.

King’s Lynn Town Reserves travel to Leiston on the back of a 1-1 midweek draw with Halstead at The Walks.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Fakenham Town will be looking to take the positives from their 2-2 draw with Thetford on Wednesday night when they entertain Haverhill Rovers.

Wednesday night’s much-improved performance brought to an end a run of three straight defeats for Andy Cunningham’s side.

The Ghosts will be searching for their first win since the first weekend of January tomorrow. Coincidentally, Fakenham’s last three points came against Haverhill Rovers after a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.