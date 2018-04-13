Downham Town bag four points in three days

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

Pat Yates was on target as Downham Town picked up a fourth point in the space of three days in a 1-1 stalemate with visitors Holland FC.

Attendance: 38. Goals from Ben Baxter-Hunt, Matty Bussens and Euan Pritchard had on Thursday earned Downham a 3-0 win at Wisbech St Mary. Att: 52.

Team Bury 2

Swaffham Town 4

The fourth-position Pedlars felt they should have netted more and done better not to allow the opposition back into the game.

Swaffham took the lead just five minutes in, Matthew Prudence crossing from the left, and Alan Woodcock heading home from six yards at the back post, while Alex Vincent also headed home from ten yards after a Luke Reed cross.

The hosts levelled twice, but in the 61st minute, Matthew Gilchrist knocked home a Joe Jackson free kick and Jackson put the game to bed ten minutes later, lobbing the keeper from 25 yards. Att: 40.

King’s Lynn Town Reserves crashed 3-0 at Braintree Town.

In the Premier Division, Fakenham Town lost 0-3 at home to Saffron Walden Town.