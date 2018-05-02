Downham Town boss heaps praise on players for doing the town proud

Norfolk Senior Cup final

Norwich United 4

Norfolk Senior Cup Final - Downham Town FC vs Norwich United (yellow) at Carrow Road. Downahm celebrate their second goal thanks to Simon Bird

Downham 2 (after extra-time)

Downham Town boss Paul Neary was proud of his team’s display at Carrow Road on Monday despite suffering an extra-time defeat against Norwich United in a thrilling Norfolk Senior Cup final.

The Memorial Field outfit more than held their own against the Planters, who came from behind to win the oldest of Norfolk’s county cups at the seventh time of asking.

Neary’s side showed an unquestionable desire to cause an upset and their determination ensured they had their higher-level counterparts worried on more than occasion.

In extra-time, Norwich United made the most of Town being reduced to ten men when already trailing 3-2, but Neary insists his players have done the club proud.

Neary said: “I’ve so proud of the lads, they battled so hard and gave it everything they had. I couldn’t have asked for more from them.

“We never gave in, we kept fighting and never once gave them anything for free. The spirit and desire on the pitch was incredible.

“I said to them before the game I’d rather have hard workers than lazy talent and they really took that on board

“I don’t think Norwich United expected us to be up for it as much as we were and I have to thank everyone who came and watched.

“The fans made a huge difference, they made it a special night and were superb.”

Neary added: “It’s not the result we wanted, but it shows just what we have achieved this year and I couldn’t be prouder.

“When I came in we had played five and not won a game, with a goal difference of minus 16.

“Since then it has been a real team effort to turn things around and I’m so pleased with the progress we have made this season and I can’t wait to carry that on next season.”

Downham’s bid to lift the oldest of Norfolk’s County Cup for the first time since the summer of 1966 got off to a dream start when they raced into an early lead through Ben Baxter-Hunt after just three minutes.

Higher-league United finally breached the Downham rearguard just before half-time when Sonny Carey equalised.

The same player turned the tables on Downham by adding Norwich United’s second goal three minutes later after playing a neat exchange with Nathan Stewart.

Downham refused to buckle and midway through the second period after Simon Bird sprinted into space before firing into the back of Wilton’s net from 20 yards out.

Extra-time goals from Nathan Stewart and Liam Jackson broke Downham hearts after Pat Yates was sent-off for picking up two yellows.

Downham return to Thurlow Nunn First Division action tomorrow, when they travel to Leiston Reserves looking to cement a top ten finish in their final league game of the season.