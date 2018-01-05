Downham Town boss keen to build on Boxing Day win

Downham Town boss Paul Neary is calling on his side to build on their Boxing Day victory over Swaffham when they welcome March Town United to Memorial Field tomorrow.

Neary’s side are currently ninth in the Thurlow Nunn First Division standings - a position the Downham chief is backing his boys to improve on between now and the end of the season.

“I think we can certainly get higher than we are,” he said.

“The win over Swaffham was a big result for us, it has moved us up to ninth which is the highest we have been this season and we want to kick on from that.

“We have got a Norfolk Senior Cup game coming up, later this month, so we want to keep focused and keep the momentum going.

“There are no easy games and March will be another tough test for us, but we will be up for it and going into the game on a high.”

Elsewhere, league leaders Swaffham will be looking to make a winning start to 2018 when they visit Needham Reserves, while King’s Lynn Town Reserves are at Halstead.

In the Premier Division, Fakenham Town boss Andy Cunningham will be looking for his first win in charge of the Ghosts when his side travel to Haverhill Rovers tomorrow.

The Ghosts boss is hoping to bring in some fresh faces over the next few days as the fight to beat relegation begins to intensify.

“I am looking to try and get players in, probably three or four in the next few weeks,” said Cunningham.

“I don’t want to be overhauling the squad completely, but I think we could do with a little bit more quality.

“It will not only help us on the pitch but also help other people to step their game up as well.”