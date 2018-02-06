Downham Town boss warns against complacency after cup draw

Downham Town manager Paul Neary has warned his players of complacency, after they were paired against lower-level Wymondham Town in the semi-finals of the Norfolk Senior Cup.

Wymondham ply their trade in Division One of the Anglian Combination – two steps below Thurlow Nunn Division One Downham – but booked their place in the semi-finals of the competition with a 2-1 win over Thurlow Nunn Premier Division outfit Thetford Town – after extra time.

Neary has made it clear to his squad that complacency will not be tolerated.

“We can’t afford to get ahead of ourselves and become complacent,” he told the Lynn News.

“We did really well against Yarmouth to get into the semi-finals, but that counts for nothing this time round.

“Wymondham will be the underdogs but they have been throughout the competition and have knocked out some big local sides.

“They have earned the right to be in the competition at this stage, just like we have, and we will show them the respect they deserve.

“It gives us a good chance of getting to the final at Carrow Road but we have got to be on it, we have got a job to do and can’t afford to underestimate Wymondham.

“I won’t tolerate complacency, we have got to prepare for the game properly both mentally and physically.”

Downham Town’s scheduled trip to Team Bury was postponded due to a waterlogged pitch on Saturday.

In the Premier Division, Fakenham Town had an afternoon to forget with an 8-0 drubbing at the hands of Histon.

Swaffham Town 1

Leiston Reserves 3

Swaffham Town’s Division One promotion hopes were dealt a severe blow following a 3-1 home defeat to Leiston Reserves at the weekend.

The Pedlars, who saw all three teams above them in the table record victories, never recovered from conceding a goal a minute before the interval.

Although Swaffham Town redressed the balance through Matthew Gilchrist in the 58th minute, Swaffham were made to pay the price for missing a late penalty and errors at the back.

Leiston regained the lead in the 75th minute before Ryan Pearson saw his spot-kick saved after Joe Jackson was brought down in the box.

The visitors scored from a penalty of their own to complete the scoring in added time.

Swaffham thanks Neil, of NK Patrick, for getting the clubhouse back to correct functioning.

Repairs to damaged floodlight controls are still being carried out and kick-off at Shoemakers Lane may again be brought forward.

Please visit: www.swaffhamtownfc.co.uk and keep an eye on social media for updates.