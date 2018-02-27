Downham Town cup bid put on ice

Downham Town have been left frustrated by the weather in their bid to reach a first Norfolk Senior Cup final for almost 50 years.

The Memorial Field outfit were due to take on Anglian Combination Division One leaders Wymondham Town tonight, at Norfolk County FA’s Football Development Centre in Bowthorpe.

But an early-afternoon pitch inspection yesterday put paid to the tie, which has now been postponed and rearranged for Tuesday, March 13.

Early yesterday afternoon, Norfolk FA Tweeted: “With parts of the pitch @theFDCNorfolk already frozen and the #BeastFromTheEast here to stay we have taken an early decision to postpone tomorrow’s Senior Cup tie beween @Downham_TownFC and @wymondhamfc.

“The game will now be played on Tuesday, March 13 (7.30pm).”

Downham are bidding to make their first appearance in the final of the oldest of the county’s cup competitions since 1969.

Going into the tie, Downham boss Paul Neary had described the clash as “as big as any game” he’s been involved in.

Awaiting Downham or their opponents in the final at Carrow Road later this season will be eith Dereham Town or Norwich United.

The semi-final tie between the two sides is due to take place tomorrow night (7.45pm) but it is likely to fall victim to the elements, too.

On Saturday, Downham Town played out a goalless draw with Halstead Town in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League.