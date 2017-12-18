Downham Town move into top ten with victory

Thurlow Nunn

Division One

Downham Town 3

Little Oakley 0

Downham Town moved into the top half of the Thurlow Nunn Division One table with a fine victory over Little Oakley at the Memorial Field on Saturday.

Goals from substitute James Dougal, Matty Bussens and Luke Plumb ensured that Town bounced straight back from the defeat at the hands of Debenham LC the previous week.

An early goal for the hosts settled any nerves as Plumb slotted home after finding himself one-on-one with the visiting goalkeeper.

Downham had further chances to increase their one-goal advantage before the interval.

A fine pass from Pat Yates picked out Bussens who blazed wide, before Simon Bird and Alex Oughton combined to play in Plumb, who fluffed his lines in front of the target when it would have been easier to score.

Downham’s second goal came courtesy of a Matty Bussen’s free-kick and, shortly after, Euan Pritchard headed a Jack Gould set-piece over the bar.

Dougal came off the bench to complete the scoring when his tame effort was deflected past the Little Oakley goalkeeper.

Downham were helped by a man-of-the-match performance from Alex Bailey in midfield.

In the same division, King’s Lynn Town Reserves were without a fixture, as were Fakenham Town in the Premier Division.

n King’s Lynn Town’s home Southern League game against Slough Town was postponed due to a frozen pitch.