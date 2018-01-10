Downham youngsters progress after cup thriller

Mid Norfolk Youth League

Under 12 Cup

Downham Town 5

Woottons Dragons 2 (AET)

Downham needed extra-time to win this thrilling cup quarter final.

David MacQueen scored the only goal of a close first half, firing home following a corner to give Downham the lead.

They were grateful for some fine goalkeeping from Elliot Phillips and a goal-line clearance by Owen Stacey to go into the break with a a clean sheet.

The Dragons poured forward in the second half searching for the equaliser, but were thwarted by strong defending and the imperious form of Phillips.

Eventually the goal came, when a break down the right led to a close range finish.

Downham then found themselves staring a cup exit in the face when the Dragons took the lead from a corner with eight minutes to play.

But MacQueen took the game into extra-time, playing a one-two with Harrison Brant before finding the bottom corner.

Sam Lloyd gave Downham the lead early in extra-time after a goalmouth scramble and victory was sealed by further goals from Sam McDonnell and Jevan Cook.

Credit goes to both teams for a great game of football played in the right spirit.

Under 16 League

The Woottons 1

Dersingham Rovers 9

Rovers ran out comfortable winners against the Woottons who battled well and never gave up.

The away side started well and soon took an early lead through Will Woodhouse.

This was soon followed by a good strike by Jack Hazel which settled the Rovers who continued to press forward and scored at regular intervals to go in at half-time with a 6-0 lead.

The second half allowed Rovers to make regular changes to give everyone valuable game time.

But they still managed to pass the ball well and score two more goals, with the home side getting a late consolation.

Woodhouse helped himself to another three goals with Jack Hazel (3) and a well-taken goal from debutant Scott Moore also on target.

This was a good competitive game which was well handled by the referee.

Despite Jack Hazel and Will Woodhouse getting hat-tricks, man-of-the-match went to Joseph Kelly, who was outstanding wherever he played.