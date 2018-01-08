Eoin hits treble for King’s Lynn Town Reserves

Thurlow Nunn

Division One

Halstead 2

King’s Lynn Town Res 4

King’s Lynn Town Reserves manager Robbie Back had a journey to forget to Halstead – but his players ensured that his return trip home was a lot sweeter by claiming the three points.

Back suffered a blown tyre on his way to the match and duly arrived for the start of the second half.

By that time, his side were already 2-1 in front after Ryan Harnwell had set up McQuaid for the opener and the midfielder had slotted home Lynn’s second from the penalty spot.

Dylan Edge also hit the woodwork for Lynn, who had goalkeeper Luke Pearson making his first start back for the club after returning from a spell with Fakenham and striker Harnwell back from a long injury lay-off.

McQuaid completed his hat-trick by converting his second penalty of the afternoon before Halstead reduced the arrears with a spot-kick of their own.

The game was then put to bed when Harnwell and Noble combined to set up frontman Edge to net from the edge of the box.

After the game manager Back said: “We controlled the game for long periods of the match and Halstead is never an easy place to go.

“We always looked a threat going forward. The lads were terrific today, every one of them.

“It was great to see Harney (Ryan Hsrnwell) back and produce a performance like that.

“Special mention to Eoin, Franksy and Scott English who all had very good games.”

King’s Lynn Town Reserves could do local rivals Swaffham Town a huge favour in their next league encounter, which is against second-placed Woodbridge Town at The Walks.