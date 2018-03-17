Fakenham Res fall at final county hurdle to East Harling

Have your say

Norfolk Junior Cup semi-final

East Harling 2

Fakenham Tn Reserves 0

The Ghosts missed out on a chance of a county showdown at the final hurdle.

However, three second half Anglian Combination Division Two midweek goals ensured they beat visiting Horsford United 4-1.

Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination

Division Three

Swaffham Reserves 1

Beccles Caxton 2

Swaffham took the lead through a Sam Loomes penalty in the first half only to see their advantage snatched away by two second half Beccles goals.

It was a promising performance from the Swaffham Reserves. Opportunities were missed, with the Pedlars hitting the crossbar twice, and the game leveller or winner never destined to appear.

Next weekend they travel to Hemsby.

The weather was the victor once again with the Under 18’s.

Last night (Thursday) they were at home to Downham Town in the Thurlow Nunn Youth Cup competition, planning to put a mark on their cup campaign.

Pictured is the Swaffham Reserves game against Beccles Caxton: Cameron Lee (right) battling forward.

Photo: Eddie Deane