Fakenham Town close in on new manager

Fakenham Town are closing in on the appointment of a first-team manager who will bring “passion, leadership and commitment” to Clipbush Park.

The Ghosts released a statement on Wednesday, saying: “The club have secured the appointment of a manger who will bring passion, leadership and commitment, but are unable to confirm the appointment publicly at this time as we feel it is in the best interest of all parties involved.”

Alex Walpole stood down as the club’s caretaker boss earlier this month and club chairman Simon Barnes told the Lynn News he was pleased with how the recruitment process has gone.

Barnes said: “While we haven’t yet confirmed the appointment, I can say we set out with the aim of appointing a manager who would always put the interests of Fakenahm Town FC first.

“I believe we have an individual coming on-board who will do just that.

“I would like to thank everyone who applied for the role, we had some great candidates and it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

“Once the new manager is confirmed I think we will really be able to hit the ground running and pick up where Alex (Walpole) left off.”

Barnes also paid tribute to Scott Lumsden who has been taking first-team training while the recruitment process has been ongoing.

The club are expected to issue a further statement clarifying the management situation within the next few days.

Barnes added: “As a result of the new manager coming in we will be in a much stronger position as a football club, on and off the field, and also as a valued partner across the community.”