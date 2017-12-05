Fakenham Town FC temporary boss Walpole steps down

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Fakenham Town FC are seeking to appoint a first team manager with the news that temporary boss Alex Walpole is stepping down.

A club statement read: “Fakenham Town FC would like to sincerely thank Alex Walpole for his commitment to the club over recent weeks, while taking up the position of first team manager.

“Alex has worked under difficult circumstances, which have been well documented, to begin with but has shown great maturity and integrity while in the role.

“His decision not to take up the position on a permanent basis now gives him time to recover from injury and we all look forward to seeing him in the amber and black in the new year.

“Fakenham Town FC are seeking to appoint a first team manager.

“The successful applicant will liaise with director of football, Nolan Keeley.

“The successful applicant will hold the relevant coaching badges and willing to work within the budgetary guidelines of the club committee.

“Applicants are invited to apply in writing to the club chairman, Simon Barnes, at Fakenham Town Football Club, Clipbush Park, Clipbush Lane, NR21 8SW or sbarnes539@aol.com.”

“The boys have been great,” said Walpole.

“Ever since I took the job on they have given it their all, they have never let me down and the spirit is superb.

“The boys have never let me down, they have given everything and more that has been asked of them but I think the time is right for someone to take it on.

“I’m proud of what we have achieved in such a short space of time and will continue to take each game as it comes until a new permanent manager is appointed.”

The fourth-from-bottom Ghosts lost 2-0 at Stanway Rovers on Saturday. Att: 60.

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

Framlingham Town 0 Downham Town 1

Karl Tansley notched the solitary important away goal for 11th-spot Downham at the fifth-place side. Attendance: 52.

Tonight in the League Challenge Cup, fourth-place King’s Lynn Town Reserves travel to Wroxham.