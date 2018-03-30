Fakenham Town game abandoned due to injury

Fakenham Town chairman Simon Barnes has thanked the supporters, players and officials of Felixstowe and Walton United for their understanding after Tuesday night’s fixture at Clipbush Park was abandoned.

The match was halted after just 20 minutes, due to a serious injury to Kegan Charlesworth and was later abandoned after being stopped for more than an hour.

Charlesworth, who was making his first-ever appearance for the club after signing from Hellesdon, broke his leg in two places and dislocated his ankle in a sickening incident.

Barnes paid tribute to the visitors and the evening’s match officials, while wishing Kegan all the best.

“I’d just like to thank everyone from Felixstowe for their understanding, they were fully supportive of the decision to abandon the game and helped support Kegan throughout the night.

“The referee, Ricky Owen, called the next day to check on how he was and he and his assistants handled a very difficult situation superbly. They were a credit to the FA.

“I spoke with Kegan on Thursday and he said he had been overwhelmed by all the messages of support and wanted to thank everyone for their kind words and incredible support.

“He is hoping to be home for the Easter weekend and all of us at Fakenham Town FC would like to wish him well.”

The Ghosts return to action tomorrow, when they travel to Haverhill Borough (3pm) before welcoming Thetford Town to Clipbush Park on Monday morning (11am).

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division this weekend, Swaffham Town travel to Leiston Reserves tomorrow before welcoming March Town United to Shoemakers Lane on Monday (both games 3pm)

Downham Town welcome promotion-chasing Framlingham Town to Memorial Field tomorrow, before travelling to in-form local rivals Wisbech St Mary on Monday (both games 3pm)

King’s Lynn Town Reserves entertain Debenham LC tomorrow.